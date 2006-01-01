Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz in action as Schmiedlova shocks Krejcikova in last eight

Advertisement
Carlos Alcaraz has a busy day in singles and doubles on Wednesday
It's a blockbuster day of tennis at the Paris Olympics, with all remaining players in both the men's and women's singles in action, as well as the compelling doubles partnership of Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

15:21 CET - It's all over for Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), who has been knocked out of the women's singles event by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

14:54 CET - Over to the men's doubles where Czech duo of Tomas Machac (23) and Adam Pavlasek (29) are through to the last eight after needing a match-breaker to get past Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) 3-6, 6-1, 10-5

14:40 CET - Tommy Paul (27) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) have sealed their spots in the men's singles quarter-finals after straight-set victories against Corentin Moutet (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) respectively.

13:56 CET - Top seed Novak Djokovic (37), still searching for an elusive Olympic gold medal, is safely through to the last eight, after a fairly routine 7-5, 6-3 triumph over Germany's Dominik Koepfer (30). 

13:39 CET - The first winner of the day at Roland Garros is Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (25), with the world number 11 sweeping aside Sebastian Baez (23) 7-5, 6-1 to progress to the quarter-finals. 

10:42 CET - Novak Djokovic (37), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are all in singles action this afternoon, while there's also plenty of thrilling doubles to look forward to, including Rafael Nadal (38) and Alcaraz as well as Coco Gauff (20) and Taylor Fritz (26).

09:33 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play in Paris, there are a couple of notable results to bring you from Washington overnight. Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe (26) recovered from a set down to outlast Daniel Elahi Galan (28) 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-3, while Paula Badosa (26) defeated Sofia Kenin (25) in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(6).

Check out the men's schedule in Washington here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Novak Djokovic reaches Olympic quarter-finals in ominous fashion
Murray's career stays alive with another dramatic Olympic doubles win
Updated
Nadal and Alcaraz down Dutch duo to reach quarter-finals at Olympics
Updated
Italy's Paolini blames lack of focus for early Olympics singles exit
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros
Updated
'Fresh' Sabalenka returning from shoulder injury at Washington Open
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Alcaraz hindered by groin injury during Olympic second-round win over Griekspoor
