Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz, Jabeur and Zverev in third round action as Boutler faces Rybakina

Alcaraz is back in action on centre court this afternoon as he looks to book a last 16 place.

After a disrupted start, Wimbledon 2023 is really starting to heat up as we reach the first Saturday of the tournament. After Murray's and Norrie's exit yesterday, Boulter is Britain's remaining hope. You can follow all the games with us as the tournament moves into the latter stages!

12:07 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) and Alexander Zverev (26) go head-to-head a little later today, with both players targeting redemption after suffering some big injuries recently. It could be a real thriller on court one.

12:00 CET - Despite the threat of rain, it seems like SW19 might just get away unscathed. Players are currently warming up on the outside courts, with play set to get underway. Petra Kvitova (33), Ekaterina Alexandrova (28), Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Tommy Paul (26) are all in action.

7:30 CET - After an error hit display yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz (20) returns to centre court again today, opening the day off against 25th seed Nicolas Jarry (27). On court 1 Daniil Medvedev (27) faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (31) and a highly anticipated encounter between Alexander Zverev (26) and Matteo Berrettini (27) closes the day out.

Meanwhile, in the women's side of the draw, number sixth seed Ons Jabuer (28) faces Canadian Bianca Andreescu (23) on centre court which is closely followed by Britain's Katie Boulter (26) against third seed Elena Rybakina (24).