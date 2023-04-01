Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Keys complete semi-final lineup

The climax of this year's US Open is drawing ever closer with the semi-final spots now all filled. You can keep up with all the build-up to those matches as well as the reaction to the quarter-finals here.

11:26 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has said that Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) are a class above the rest in men's tennis after his quarter-final loss to the Spaniard.

You can read his full comments here and watch his post-match press conference below.

10:38 CET - Naomi Osaka (25) is on her way back! The four-time major champion stopped playing at the start of the year due to her pregnancy and welcomed daughter Shai in July. She's now planning to return to the court at the Australian Open.

"I've been watching matches and I'm like, I wish I was playing too," she said.

"But I'm in this position now and I'm very grateful. I really love my daughter a lot, but it has really fueled a fire in me."

Read the full story here.

09:51 CET - Playing in brutal heat last night, Daniil Medvedev (27) said such conditions were eventually going to kill players, and he has now suggested that matches be shortened in such dangerous weather.

"Probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days because... then it basically ruins everything, the TV, even the tickets," said Medvedev, the tournament's third seed and 2021 champion.

"Could we go to three sets when the conditions are like this? Also then some guys are not going to be happy.

"I don't have real solutions but it's still better to speak a little bit about it before something happens."

Read the full story here.

07:51 CET - Madison Keys (28) was the final woman to move into the semis, beating Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) 6-1, 6-4 to send the home crowd wild, becoming the second American to secure a spot in the penultimate round.

Click here to read more about the match

07:45 CET - The Russian will next face reigning champion Alcaraz, who won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Alexander Zverev (26).

Head here to read more about his win

07:40 CET - In the first late match of the day, Daniil Medvedev (27) beat compatriot Andrey Rublev (25) in sweltering conditions to move into the final four, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Read more about that match here

07:25 CET - The US Open semi-finals are all set! Overnight, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Madison Keys (28) became the final players to secure their spots - here's how they did it...