Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Murray starting Queen's campaigns, Sinner and Rune through

Murray has made a flying start to the grass-court season
Murray has made a flying start to the grass-court season
Reuters
The second day of Queen's and the German Open will see the biggest names of the respective tournaments take to court with Carlos Alcaraz (20), Andy Murray (36), Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Elena Rybakina (24) all in action. You can keep up with how they get on as well as what happens in Halle and Birmingham right here.

15:06 CET - Holger Rune (20) has secured his first-ever win on grass after beating Maxime Cressy (26) 7-6(4), 7-6(3) at Queen's. Meanwhile, over in Halle, Jannik Sinner (21) had to find his best tennis to overcome Richard Gasquet (37) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Rune vs Cressy highlights
Flashscore
Rune interview
Flashscore

14:12 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (28) has beaten Aslan Karatsev (29) at Halle, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

In Berlin, play has been suspended due to heavy rain, with no more than two games being played in any match as of yet.

10:24 CET - Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high of number two in the world last year, is retiring at the age of 27 due to a degenerative back injury and will play her final tournament at Wimbledon next month.

"It is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field," she said.

Read the full statement here

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see some of the biggest names in the sport ramp up their preparations for Wimbledon.

