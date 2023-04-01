Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz playing first match since Wimbledon triumph, Rublev downs Zverev

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz playing first match since Wimbledon triumph, Rublev downs Zverev
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz playing first match since Wimbledon triumph, Rublev downs Zverev
Alcaraz is the new Wimbledon champion
Alcaraz is the new Wimbledon champion
Reuters
He may have only won Wimbledon less than a week ago, but Carlos Alcaraz (20) is back in action today at the Hopman Cup, while some of the world's best will face off elsewhere. You can keep up with everything that happens right here on our Tennis Tracker.

19:25 CET - Wrapping up the quarters in Bastad, Francisco Cerundolo (24) has defeated Federico Coria (31) to complete the final four in Sweden, The score was 6-3, 6-3. The semis will be played tomorrow.

18:13 CET - In the Hopman Cup tie between Belgium and Spain, Elise Mertens (27) has downed Rebeka Masarova (23) 7-6(3), 2-6, 10-5.

16:38 CET -  Second seed Andrey Rublev (25) has defeated fifth seed Alexander Zverev (26) in their quarter-final in Bastad. The match ended 6-2, 6-3 to the Russian.

Zverev - Rublev highlights
Flashscore
Rublev's post-match comments
Flashscore

15:15 CET - World number four Casper Ruud (24) has advanced to the semi-finals in Bastad, Sweden after beating Sebastian Ofner (27) 6-3, 6-4.

Ruud - Ofner highlights
Flashscore
Ruud's post-match comments
Flashscore

14:20 CET - Over in Switzerland, Miomir Kecmanovic (23) defeated Zizou Bergs (24) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the first quarter-final of the day.

On the women's side, in Budapest, Maria Timofeeva (19) beat Kaja Juvan (22) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final four there.

13:46 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (21) defeated Filip Misolic (21) from a set down 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in Bastad to reach the semi-finals. 

12:00 CET - The tennis never sleeps and we love it! Play is underway around the European and American tournaments today and we will have updates all day right here.

The day's play sees men's quarter-finals in Gstaad, Bastad and Newport. Plus, there are women's quarters in Palermo and Budapest. And, of course, the Hopman Cup duels!

07:50 CET - Hello and welcome Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) play his first match as a Wimbledon champion at the Hopman Cup and Alexander Zverev (26) battle Andrey Rublev (25) in Sweden.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup
Hungarian Toth apologises for erasing mark in match against Zhang
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo
Zhang Shuai retires in tears after opponent Amarissa Toth erases mark on court
International Tennis Federation says finances in strong shape with 2022 revenue increase
Tennis Tracker: Paul through in Newport whilst Thiem knocked out in Switzerland
Marketa Vondrousova vows to shun media spotlight after Wimbledon win
Mikael Ymer suspended from tennis for 18 months for missed doping tests
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Kasatkina return to winning ways after sorry Wimbledons
ATP roundup: Thiem nabs first-round win in Switzerland, Van Assche advances in Bastad
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Aubameyang joins Marseille
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |