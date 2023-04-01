Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz playing first match since Wimbledon triumph, Rublev downs Zverev

He may have only won Wimbledon less than a week ago, but Carlos Alcaraz (20) is back in action today at the Hopman Cup, while some of the world's best will face off elsewhere. You can keep up with everything that happens right here on our Tennis Tracker.

19:25 CET - Wrapping up the quarters in Bastad, Francisco Cerundolo (24) has defeated Federico Coria (31) to complete the final four in Sweden, The score was 6-3, 6-3. The semis will be played tomorrow.

18:13 CET - In the Hopman Cup tie between Belgium and Spain, Elise Mertens (27) has downed Rebeka Masarova (23) 7-6(3), 2-6, 10-5.

16:38 CET - Second seed Andrey Rublev (25) has defeated fifth seed Alexander Zverev (26) in their quarter-final in Bastad. The match ended 6-2, 6-3 to the Russian.

Zverev - Rublev highlights Flashscore

Rublev's post-match comments Flashscore

15:15 CET - World number four Casper Ruud (24) has advanced to the semi-finals in Bastad, Sweden after beating Sebastian Ofner (27) 6-3, 6-4.

Ruud - Ofner highlights Flashscore

Ruud's post-match comments Flashscore

14:20 CET - Over in Switzerland, Miomir Kecmanovic (23) defeated Zizou Bergs (24) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the first quarter-final of the day.

On the women's side, in Budapest, Maria Timofeeva (19) beat Kaja Juvan (22) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final four there.

13:46 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (21) defeated Filip Misolic (21) from a set down 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in Bastad to reach the semi-finals.

12:00 CET - The tennis never sleeps and we love it! Play is underway around the European and American tournaments today and we will have updates all day right here.

The day's play sees men's quarter-finals in Gstaad, Bastad and Newport. Plus, there are women's quarters in Palermo and Budapest. And, of course, the Hopman Cup duels!

07:50 CET - Hello and welcome Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) play his first match as a Wimbledon champion at the Hopman Cup and Alexander Zverev (26) battle Andrey Rublev (25) in Sweden.