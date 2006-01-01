Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz powers past Medvedev in Beijing, Fils taking on Humbert in Tokyo final

Alcaraz is through to the final in Beijing
Alcaraz is through to the final in Beijing
There are plenty of big matches to look forward to today, with the men's semi-finals in Beijing and an all-French showpiece in Tokyo between Arthur Fils (20) and Ugo Humbert (26).

12:15 CET - Yulia Starodubtseva (24) has moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, producing a superb performance to stun 10th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) 7-5, 6-0.

11:50 CET - Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) is through to the Beijing final after an impressive 7-5, 6-3 win over world number five Daniil Medvedev (28). 

It's a fourth consecutive victory for Alcaraz against the Russian, dating back to last year's US Open semi-final.

08:23 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has booked her spot in the Beijing quarter-finals after a surprise 6-4, 6-0 victory over US Open finalist Jessica Pegula (30).

Meanwhile, Shuai Zhang's (35) remarkable run this past week shows no signs of slowing down, with the home favourite easing past Magdalena Frech (26) 6-4, 6-2 for a fourth successive win.

Check out the full WTA schedule in Beijing here.

07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia!

Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz downs Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach Beijing final
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight
US Open finalist Jessica Pegula dumped out by Paula Badosa in China Open
Sinner admits to having sleepless nights over doping case
Fils edges Rune in two tie-breaks to set up Japan Open final with Humbert
Sinner defies doping case and beats Lehecka to reach Beijing last four
Carlos Alcaraz sets up clash against Daniil Medvedev in China Open last four
Naomi Osaka sets up Coco Gauff clash in Beijing while Aryna Sabalenka marches on
