Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz races into two-set lead against Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to defend his Wimbledon title

We've reached the final day at this year's Wimbledon Championships, and taking to the court in a mouthwatering rematch of last year's men's singles final is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic (37).

16:30 CET - It's all one-way traffic this afternoon as the supreme Carlos Alcaraz (21) continues to stamp his authority on the match. The third seed has been faultless against an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic (37), extending his lead to 6-2, 6-2 in just 76 minutes.

15:52 CET - First blood to Carlos Alcaraz (21). The Spaniard came flying out the blocks with an early break and he never looked back, racing to an emphatic 6-2 opening set on Centre Court.

14:45 CET - We are only moments away from the start of the men's singles final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

13:10 CET - Before we shift our full attention towards this afternoon's action, a little more on yesterday's women's champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), who secured her second Grand Slam singles title after a three-set victory over Jasmine Paolini (28).

12:15 CET - Since last year's thrilling final at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic (37) has beaten Carlos Alcaraz (21) twice, with the Serb leading the all-time head-to-head record 3-2.

11:38 CET - After a fortnight of high-quality tennis and some fascinating storylines on the men's side of the tournament, we are left with a blockbuster showpiece event between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and the great Novak Djokovic (37).

The final is due to get underway at 15:00 CET.

11:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's highly anticipated men's singles final at Wimbledon!