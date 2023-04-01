Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz, Rybakina and Sabalenka win as rain calls off most Wimbledon play

The men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) and women's reigning champion Elena Rybakina (24) were among those getting their Wimbledon campaigns started today - we'll keep you updated with how they and all of the other top players get on below.

20:18 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has made light work of Hungary's Panna Udvardy (24) in their first-round meeting. The Belarusian ace won the match 6-3, 6-1 in a little over an hour.

19:16 CET - Roger Federer (41) watching on centre court has clearly had a bit of an effect on everyone. Elena Rybakina (24) said she felt extra nervous with the great Swiss legend watching her, while Carlos Alcaraz (20) was jealous that Federer wasn't watching him.

Read about that here.

19:12 CET - The final scheduled match of the day on centre court involves Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25). The Belarusian is now on court and has just begun against Panna Udvardy (24). Sabalenka has been the best player in the world in 2023 and is one of the big favourites to reign supreme at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka 2023 stats Flashscore

18:58 CET - Andy Murray (36) is off and running! The Brit looked in fine form as he eased past Ryan Peniston (27) 6-3, 6-0, 6-1. It was a really measured performance from Murray, and he will be pleased to get through so swiftly with either Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) or Dominic Thiem (29) waiting for him in the next round. A cute little interaction between him and Federer during the on-court interview too. All in a day's work.

Murray vs Peniston match stats Flashscore

18:38 CET - Rain 1-0 tennis. Play has been called off on all the outside courts for the day with the weather continuing to cause havoc. There is a possibility that they move one or two extra matches onto centre court or court one, but we will keep you up to date with that.

17:44 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) has made a strong start as she looks to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam, dismissing Magdalena Frech (25) 6-3, 6-3. Up next on court one: last year's semi-finalist and British No.1 Cameron Norrie (27).

17:35 CET - The rain refuses to relent, and as a result, a number of matches have been pushed to tomorrow. Daniil Medvedev (27), Alexander Zverev (26), Frances Tiafoe (25), Maria Sakkari (27), Karolina Muchova (26) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) are just a handful of those players who have had their first round contests rescheduled.

16:47 CET - In the meantime, the rain is still pouring on this beautiful English summer's day. But over on court one, the action continues with last year's finalist Ons Jabeur (28) up a break in the first set against Magdalena Frech (28).

16:41 CET - Next up on centre court: three-time Grand Slam champion, and two-time Wimbledon champion, Sir Andy Murray (36). With the roof closed, it is sure to be an electric atmosphere as he takes on another Brit, Ryan Peniston (27). Looking forward to this one. Can Murray thrill the British crowd yet again and go deep into his favourite tournament?

Andy Murray career stats Flashscore

16:27 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) survived an early scare to down Shelby Rogers (30) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the second round of Wimbledon. The reigning champion was evidently nervous in the first set, starting the contest with a double fault. However, she eventually found her best tennis as Rogers wilted, while also showing no signs of lingering illness issues. She will be delighted to get through such a tricky match-up unscathed.

Rybakina vs Shelby stats Flashscore

16:17 CET - This year was the 24th Wimbledon for Venus Williams (43) but she fell at the first hurdle, with the American legend being knocked out in the opening round by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (28) and not taking defeat very well. Will we ever see her back at Wimbledon?

Read our feature right here.

16:15 CET - Let's not forget about Chardy though. That was his last ever match before heading off into retirement, so we wish him all the best!

16:03 CET - And Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through to the second round of Wimbledon! The Spaniard was made to work in the third set by Jeremy Chardy (36) but ultimately sealed a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win thanks to what was mostly a scarily good performance. He's looking really comfortable on the grass, which isn't a good sign for the rest of the draw (barring a certain 23-time Grand Slam-winning Serbian of course).

Alcaraz vs Chardy match stats Flashscore

15:13 CET - Prior to the Rybakina contest, tennis icon Roger Federer (41) was in attendance and celebrated by the Wimbledon crowd. There was a short video presentation played on the scoreboards, capturing Federer's glittering Wimbledon career, from his first title in 2003 to his last in 2017.

Read about that story here.

14:50 CET - Should the rain subside, Karolina Pliskova (31) will be in action later. Touted as someone who would win a Grand Slam, the biggest prize hasn't arrived for the Czech yet. However, with the next generation of players arriving, time is slipping away for her. Could she end up as just the third player to reach No.1 in the world rankings to never win a Grand Slam?

Read our feature on Pliskova here.

14:47 CET - Right then, Elena Rybakina (24) is on centre court. She's about to begin her quest to become just the second woman in the past decade to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles.

14:30 CET - In case any of you were wondering what sort of form Alcaraz is in, he's just won the first set against Chardy 6-0 in 22 minutes.

14:27 CET - Wimbledon chiefs have downplayed concerns over dampness on Centre Court on Tuesday despite a long delay during Novak Djokovic's (36) first-round match on the opening day of the championships.

Read more about that here.

14:14 CET - After winning her maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, Elena Rybakina (24) firmly cemented herself as one of the world's best players in 2023, winning two WTA 1000 events at Indian Wells and Rome, as well as reaching the Australian Open final. The world No.3 is a superb player and a stunning shot-maker, and if she is over her health issues, it would surprise no one if she ends up retaining her title at the end of this fortnight.

Rybakina 2023 stats Flashscore

14:04 CET - And Alcaraz is heading onto court now. It's nearly time for him to begin his Wimbledon campaign.

13:50 CET - We all know how special Carlos Alcaraz (20) is, with the world No.1 soaring to the forefront of men's tennis at such a young age. He became a Grand Slam champion at the end of 2022, and you can be absolutely certain that he will be winning a lot more over the course of his career.

Carlos Alcaraz career stats Flashscore

13:44 CET - It seems like the rain is here to stay for a while, so the outside courts will continue to be affected. But fear not, play will begin soon thanks to the genius invention of the roof. Carlos Alcaraz (20) is set to take on Jeremy Chardy (36) on court one in about 15 minutes, while reigning champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Shelby Rogers (30) on centre court at 14:30 CET.

13:13 CET - Surprise, surprise, the rain has hit SW19. Play has been stopped. Weather Gods, why must you be so cruel?

12:11 CET - Play is underway for the day at Wimbledon. Among the early matches are two very intriguing match-ups: Berrettini vs Sonego and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (29) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (24). Nottingham champion and home favourite Katie Boulter (26) is also on court.

Tsitsipas vs Thiem head-to-head Flashscore

11:42 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) takes on Italian compatriot and good friend Lorenzo Sonego (28) in his first round clash at Wimbledon today, but he will go into the match still with a big question mark over his physical condition.

Read out feature article here.

09:55 CET - The big story from the opening day of Wimbledon was seventh seed Coco Gauff (19) being knocked out by Sofia Kenin (24), and the teenager was highly critical of herself afterwards.

"I feel like I have been working hard, but clearly it's not enough."

Read the full story here.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second day of Wimbledon, which will see top seed Carlos Alcaraz take on Jeremy Chardy (36) and Elena Rybakina (24) begin her title defence against Shelby Rogers (30).