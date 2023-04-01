Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz, Sabalenka eye quarter-finals as Rybakina, Djokovic continue title defence

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz, Sabalenka eye quarter-finals as Rybakina, Djokovic continue title defence
Reuters
There has been drama, comebacks, underdogs and a great deal of rain in this year's Wimbledon and it's only getting more interesting as quarter-finals are up for grabs now! Less matches but higher stakes today, all here on our very own Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:30 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up the day as he takes on Christopher Eubanks, followed by world number three Daniil Medvedev and Jiri Lehecka clash.

Current Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is set to finish his suspended match against Hubert Hurkacz today as he is up two sets on the Pole. Holger Rune faces underdog Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian defeated Frances Tiafoe to reach this stage.

Last but not least is one of the most exciting contests of the day in world number one Carlos Alcaraz who takes on 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old prodigy Mirra Andreeva continues her fairytale as she takes on American Madison Keys. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia's good form persists, she faces title holder Elena Rybakina in this round. 

The other half of the day sees Aryna Sabalenka take on Ekaterina Alexandrova, the world number two eyes yet another Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open earlier in the year. Finally, Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur eyes her first prestigious tournament title as she clashes with Petra Kvitova.

