Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz, Sakkari looking for quarter-finals spots in China

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz, Sakkari looking for quarter-finals spots in China
Top seeds are taking to court and aiming for the final eight in China, our focus will be on Shanghai and Zhengzhou today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

11:12 CET - Anhelina Kalinina (26) is the first woman to reach the quarter-finals in Zhengzhou today as she triumphed over Vera Zvonareva (39) 7-5, 6-1.

11:02 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) reached the final eight after getting past JJ Wolf (24) 6-1, 6-2.

Humbert - Wolf highlights
Flashscore
Humbert post-match interview
Flashscore

9:08 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) is the first quarter-finalist of the day as he defeated Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, in Shanghai 

5:41 CET - World number two Carlos Alcaraz faces Grigor Dimitrov while another exciting clash follows with Andrey Rublev taking on Tommy PaulJJ Wolff and Nicolas Jarry are also playing against Ugo Humbert and Diego Schwartzman respectively.

Meanwhile, the WTA action sees Maria Sakkari clash with Qinwen Zheng as Caroline Garcia takes on Jasmine Paolini. A couple of Ukrainians eye the quarter-finals as Lesia Tsurenko challenges Donna Vekic and Anhelina Kalinina takes to court in front of Vera Zvonareva.

Tennis
