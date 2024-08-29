Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

The second round of the US Open continues today, with Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all taking to the court on a busy Thursday at Flushing Meadows.

07:36 CET - Well, well, well. Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this morning, there has been an upset of seismic proportions at the US Open overnight.

2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz (21), the man who won both the French Open and Wimbledon this year, has been stunned in remarkable fashion in the second round, falling 1-6, 5-7, 4-6 to an inspired Botic van de Zandschulp (28).

The Dutchman played incredible tennis, but Alcaraz looked so far from his best, as he has since he lost in the Olympic final. A mind-blowing result which will shake this tournament up. One of the biggest upsets of all time?

Two-time US Open champ Naomi Osaka (26) was also dumped out, as Karolina Muchova (28) showed signs of her best form after recovering from major wrist surgery with a 6-3, 7-6(5) win.

It was far more plain sailing for Daniil Medvedev (28) and Caroline Wozniacki (34), however, with the pair moving through in straight sets.

23:53 CET - Plenty of tennis still to be played tonight in New York City with Tommy Paul (27) currently on court.

Later on at around 01:00 CET, Daniil Medvedev (28) takes on Fabian Marozsan (24), whilst Naomi Osaka takes on Karolina Muchova (28) at the same time.

23:17 CET - Alex De Minaur (25) - a 2020 US Open quarter-finalist - is through to the third round with a 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 win over Otto Virtanen (23)

22:58 CET - A couple of results from the men's draw have come in with Jack Draper (22) seeing off Facundo Diaz Acosta (23) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Nuno Borges is into the next round with a 6-4, 7-5, 7-5 over Thanasi Kokkinakis (28).

22:34 CET - Jessica Pegula (30) is into the third round of the US Open with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin (25).

21:29 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) nearly added a new victim to her bakery, one game away from a 'double bageling' of Ena Shibahara (26). The Polish world number one won 6-0, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, there were also wins for Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and Sara Errani (37).

20:50 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) is out of the US Open. The teenage sensation was beaten in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 by Ashlyn Krueger (20) - our first big shock of the day.

20:00 CET - Men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) has swept aside Alex Michelsen (20) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to book his spot in the next round, while seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) is out of the tournament following a dismal straight-sets defeat to Jordan Thompson (30).

Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini (28) has progressed after her opponent Karolina Pliskova (32) was forced to retire in the opening game of their match.

19:27 CET - Matteo Arnaldi (23) and Tomas Machac (23) are safely through to the third round after impressive straight-set victories over Roman Safiullin (27) and Sebastian Korda (24) respectively.

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the tournament, Diana Shnaider (20) continued her superb run of form with a fairly routine 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Denmark's Clara Tauson (21).

18:30 CET - We have our first winner of the day and it's women's 15th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25), who eases into the third round after a routine 6-2, 6-4 victory over Anna Bondar (27).

17:02 CET - Play will be getting underway in the next few minutes, so stay tuned for all the latest news and results from New York.

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker as the second-round action continues at the US Open!

Hubert Hurkacz (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) take to the court in a couple of hours when play gets underway at 17:00 CET, while heavy hitters Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are in action later this evening.

Take a look at three of today's standout matches as well as the full schedule in both the men's and women's tournaments.