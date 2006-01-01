Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz taking on Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement

Alcaraz is in action this afternoon in Shanghai
Alcaraz is in action this afternoon in Shanghai
The action in China continues to ramp up, with the first two men's quarter-finals taking place in Shanghai. Over on the WTA Tour in Wuhan, a number of heavyweight names have their eyes on a spot in the last eight.

12:06 CET - Fifth seed and home favourite Qinwen Zheng (22) recovered from a set down to outlast Leylah Fernandez (22) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 and seal her place in the Wuhan quarter-finals.

11:50 CET - Some huge breaking news away from the action in China, with 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal (38) announcing his retirement from the sport. The Spaniard's last tournament will be the Davis Cup finals in November.

Read more here.

10:54 CET - World number one Jannik Sinner (23) produced a superb display to ease past Daniil Medvedev (28) 6-1, 6-4 and book his spot in the Shanghai semi-finals.

Third seed Jasmine Paolini (28) was in equally impressive form in Wuhan, sweeping aside Erika Andreeva (20) 6-3, 6-2 to continue her remarkable season.

09:37 CET - Second seed Jessica Pegula (30) has been dumped out by Xinyu Wang (23) in Wuhan, with the home favourite securing an impressive 6-3, 7-5 triumph.

Meanwhile, Magda Linette (32) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) have booked their spots in the quarter-finals after straight-set wins over Daria Kasatkina (27) and Hailey Baptiste (22) respectively.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! It is a stellar day of action in China, with the first two men's quarter-finals set to take place in Shanghai. At 09:00 CET, world No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28), before Carlos Alcaraz (21) faces Tomas Machac (23).

Meanwhile, the last 16 is already underway in Wuhan, with Coco Gauff (20) continuing her impressive form, sweeping aside Marta Kostyuk (22) 6-4, 6-1 for an eighth consecutive victory.

Aryna Sabalenka (26), Jessica Pegula (30) and Qinwen Zheng (22) are also all in action today.

