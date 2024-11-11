Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz taking on Ruud at ATP Finals, Zverev and Rublev to follow

It's the second day of action at the ATP Finals in Turin, with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Alexander Zverev (27), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27) all getting their campaigns underway.

13:47 CET - We're less than 15 minutes away from our first match of the day in Turin, as four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz (21) comes up against Norway's Casper Ruud (25).

The pair have met four times before, with the Spaniard victorious on all four occasions, including the 2022 US Open final.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

Previous meetings Flashscore

12:20 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

It promises to be a thrilling day of action at the season-ending finals in Turin as Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on Casper Ruud (25) at 14:00 CET before Alexander Zverev (27) and Andrey Rublev (27) battle it out this evening at 20:30 CET.