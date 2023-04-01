Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz through to quarter-finals, Gauff sets up clash with Pegula

The day might just be starting here but we already have much action to update you on! In both Toronto and Montreal, quarter-final spots are beginning to be taken as top seeds have just wrapped up their matches. All of this and more fixtures later this afternoon, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz had yet another hard-fought victory as he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in just over two-and-a-half hours, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Andy Murray was forced to withdraw with an abdominal strain against Jannik Sinner as the world number eight moved to the quarter-finals swiftly.

Gael Monfils defeated Aleksandar Vukic while Tommy Paul was victorious in the All-American clash against Marcos Giron.

Another one will be taking place in Montreal later on today as Coco Gauff got past Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-0 to face compatriot Jessica Pegula in the final eight this afternoon.

World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Danielle Collins who was also part of the overnight action as she triumphed over local Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-3.

World number four Elena Rybakina got comfortably past Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 to move to the quarter-finals.