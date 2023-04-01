Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz v Rune and rematch of 2022 women's final taking place at Wimbledon

The two young stars of men's tennis, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Holger Rune (20), will go head-to-head today, while Elena Rybakina (24) and Ons Jabeur (28) will face off in a rematch of last year's final. We'll keep you up to date with what happens in those matches and the other two remaining quarter-finals.

09:06 CET - The WTA action gets underway at around 14:00 CET, with Madison Keys (28) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (25) on the number one court, while Ons Jabeur (28) faces Elena Rybakina (24) just half an hour later on centre court.

ATP quarter-finals will follow swiftly after, with Daniil Medvedev (27) going up against Chris Eubanks (27) at approximately 15:30 and world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) battling against Holger Rune (20) at 16:00.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day of quarter-final matches at Wimbledon, which will see some heavyweight clashes take place.