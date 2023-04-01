Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz v Rune and rematch of 2022 women's final taking place at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz v Rune and rematch of 2022 women's final taking place at Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz v Rune and rematch of 2022 women's final taking place at Wimbledon
Alcaraz is performing well
Alcaraz is performing well
Reuters
The two young stars of men's tennis, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Holger Rune (20), will go head-to-head today, while Elena Rybakina (24) and Ons Jabeur (28) will face off in a rematch of last year's final. We'll keep you up to date with what happens in those matches and the other two remaining quarter-finals.

09:06 CET - The WTA action gets underway at around 14:00 CET, with Madison Keys (28) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (25) on the number one court, while Ons Jabeur (28) faces Elena Rybakina (24) just half an hour later on centre court.

ATP quarter-finals will follow swiftly after, with Daniil Medvedev (27) going up against Chris Eubanks (27) at approximately 15:30 and world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) battling against Holger Rune (20) at 16:00.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day of quarter-final matches at Wimbledon, which will see some heavyweight clashes take place.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Novak Djokovic relieved to survive Andrey Rublev 'dogfight' and reach Wimbledon semis
Andrey Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support and wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has no time to lose ahead of Wimbledon semi-final
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Updated
Jannik Sinner embracing improved physicality and top-10 mentality in Grand Slam push
Revenge and date with destiny on Ons Jabeur's mind ahead of Elena Rybakina rematch
Phone call home helps Marketa Vondrousova will to win
Caroline Wozniacki 'hitting as well as ever' ahead of comeback after three-year break
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
Updated
Jannik Sinner stops Roman Safiullin to move into first Wimbledon semi-final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |