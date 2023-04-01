Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon, Rublev downs Zverev in Bastad

He may have only won Wimbledon less than a week ago, but Carlos Alcaraz (20) was back in action today in the Hopman Cup, while some of the world's best faced off elsewhere. You can keep up with everything that happens right here this weekend on our Tennis Tracker.

21:33 CET - Aside from Carlos Alcaraz's (20) win over David Goffin (32), plenty has happened in the Hopman Cup today with ties being played out between Spain and Belgium as well as France and Switzerland.

20:43 CET - In the final quarter-final in Gstaad, young Serb Hamad Medjedovic (20) has beaten Yannick Hanfmann (31) 6-3, 6-3.

Over in the States, teen Alex Michelsen (18) has upset fourth seed Mackenzie McDonald (28) 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals in Newport.

20:33 CET - Over in Palermo, third seed Mayar Sherif (27) has breezed past Camila Osorio (21) and into the semi-finals thanks to a convincing 6-4, 6-1 win.

20:30 CET - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) has defeated Belgium's David Goffin (32) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in their Hopman Cup match.

The win comes after Elise Mertens (27) earlier defeated Rebeka Masarova (23) to hand Belgium a win in the mixed event.

19:31 CET - Recapping some of the ladies' results for the day, both Nadia Podoroska (26) and Claire Liu (23) won their respective quarter-finals in Budapest with the final match of the day there currently interrupted due to a storm.

In Palermo, Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) beat Clara Burel (22) in the first quarter-final with the other three to come later.

19:25 CET - Wrapping up the quarters in Bastad, Francisco Cerundolo (24) has defeated Federico Coria (31) to complete the final four in Sweden, The score was 6-3, 6-3. The semis will be played tomorrow.

In Gstaad, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) and Pedro Cachin (28) both won their quarter-finals earlier to move into the Swiss Open semi-finals.

18:13 CET - In the Hopman Cup tie between Belgium and Spain, Elise Mertens (27) has downed Rebeka Masarova (23) 7-6(3), 2-6, 10-5.

16:38 CET - Second seed Andrey Rublev (25) has defeated fifth seed Alexander Zverev (26) in their quarter-final in Bastad. The match ended 6-2, 6-3 to the Russian.

15:15 CET - World number four Casper Ruud (24) has advanced to the semi-finals in Bastad, Sweden after beating Sebastian Ofner (27) 6-3, 6-4.

14:20 CET - Over in Switzerland, Miomir Kecmanovic (23) defeated Zizou Bergs (24) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the first quarter-final of the day.

On the women's side, in Budapest, Maria Timofeeva (19) beat Kaja Juvan (22) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final four there.

13:46 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (21) defeated Filip Misolic (21) from a set down 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in Bastad to reach the semi-finals.

12:00 CET - The tennis never sleeps and we love it! Play is underway around the European and American tournaments today and we will have updates all day right here.

The day's play sees men's quarter-finals in Gstaad, Bastad and Newport. Plus, there are women's quarters in Palermo and Budapest. And, of course, the Hopman Cup duels!

07:50 CET - Hello and welcome Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) play his first match as a Wimbledon champion at the Hopman Cup and Alexander Zverev (26) battle Andrey Rublev (25) in Sweden.