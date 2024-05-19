Tennis Tracker: Alexander Zverev and Nicolas Jarry battling it out for Rome title

Zverev is looking for his second Rome title
Zverev is looking for his second Rome titleProfimedia, Flashscore
After 12 days of tennis, the Italian Open is finally coming to an end, with a new men's champion set to be crowned. As well as that, events in Geneva, Lyon, Rabat and Strasbourg are getting underway, with players getting in their final bits of preparation ahead of the French Open next week.

17:23 CET - Anhelina Kalinina (27) has beaten Anastasia Pavluchenkiva (32) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in Strasbourg to cruise into round two.

17:09 CET - The Rome final is underway between Alexander Zverev (27) and Nicolas Jarry (28).

Follow the final live with us at Flashscore.

16:25 CET - Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) has utterly crushed Harriet Dart (27) 6-2, 6-0 in an hour and 15 minutes in Rabat.

16:20 CET - In an all-French battle in Lyon, Alexandre Muller (27) eased past veteran Richard Gasquet (37) 6-4, 6-4.

15:54 CET - Sebastian Baez (23) has clinched a 7-6(7), 6-3 win over Sumit Nagal (26) to move into the next round in Geneva.

15:00 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) has battled into the second round in Strasbourg, edging past Anastasia Potapova (23) 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in two hours and 43 minutes.

Fernandez in action in France
Fernandez in action in FranceProfimedia

14:11 CET - Good afternoon, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. Taking front and centre today is the Rome Masters final between Alexander Zverev (27) and Nicolas Jarry (28). The former will be aiming for his second title in the Italian capital, while the latter is searching for his first-ever victory at Masters level.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other events kicking off today in Morocco, France and Switzerland, with Elina Svitolina (29) and Leylah Fernandez (21) amongst those in action.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
