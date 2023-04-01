Tennis Tracker: All to play for on final day of Davis Cup Finals group stage

Tennis Tracker: All to play for on final day of Davis Cup Finals group stage
It's a big day in the world of tennis with the final group stage clashes of the Davis Cup Finals taking place, determining which nations will go through to the last eight.

07:50 CET - In San Diego meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova (27) has won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against Sofia Kenin (24) to win the title. 

07:40 CET - American talent Ashlyn Krueger (19) has won her first WTA title, beating Zhu Lin (29) 6-3, 7-6 in the final in Osaka. 

07:33 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. The final group stage matches of the Davis Cup will take place later, but first, we have a few WTA finals to catch you up on...

