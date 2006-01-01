Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Andreescu dumped out in Osaka, Boulter and Muchova in action

Muchova is back in action after her defeat in the Beijing final
There is plenty of action to look forward to in the tennis world today, with tournaments taking place in Belgium, Kazakhstan, Sweden, China and Japan. The Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the results, as well as the biggest news.

08:42 CET - Fourth seed Marie Bouzkova (26) has battled through in Osaka, seeing off Moyuka Uchijima (23) 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3. There have also been victories for qualifier Ana Bogdan (31) and the seventh-seeded Diane Parry (22).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker!

There have already been some results from Osaka, Japan, with Bianca Andreescu (24) falling to a disappointing 3-6, 0-6 defeat to Belgium's Greet Minnen (27), while Eva Lys (22) and Harriet Dart (28) have booked their spots in the next round.

There is plenty more action to come throughout the day, as Katie Boulter (28), Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Karolina Muchova (28) are all set to step foot on court in Ningbo. 

Jiri Lehecka (22) will also be playing in Antwerp, while Cameron Norrie (29) returns to tennis after a two-month injury break in Stockholm.

Tennis
ATP roundup: Teenager Justin Engel wins opener in Kazakhstan
WTA roundup: Paula Badosa survives tricky opener at Ningbo Open
Nick Kyrgios vows to 'shut up' doubters with December comeback
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Nick Kyrgios vows to 'shut up' doubters with December comeback

