Tennis Tracker: Andreeva cruises through in Ningbo, Shnaider up against Badosa

Andreeva is safely through in Ningbo

It's the start of another busy week on the ATP and WTA tours, with tournaments in Antwerp, Ningbo, Osaka, Almaty and Stockholm all getting underway.

13:17 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) was in ruthless form in her Ningbo opener, thrashing Varvara Lepchenko (38) 6-2, 6-0 in just 56 minutes.

11:38 CET - Chinese wildcard Xiyu Wang (23) and Tamara Korpatsch (29) are through in Ningbo after victories over Kamilla Rakhimova (23) and Anna Bondar (27) respectively.

09:41 CET - The action never stops in the tennis world, and there have already been a number of winners and losers this morning.

Clara Tauson (21), McCartney Kessler (25) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) all claimed victories in Osaka, but Sofia Kenin (25) was stunned by WTA Tour debutant Aoi Ito (20), with the young Japanese player winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 on home soil.

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva (29) was in emphatic form as she dismantled Caroline Dolehide (26) 6-2, 6-0 in Ningbo. Mirra Andreeva (17) is soon in action in China, while Diana Shnaider (20) faces Paula Badosa (26) in a very interesting encounter a little later on.

08:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!