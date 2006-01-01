Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Andreeva cruises through in Ningbo, Sonego wins in Stockholm

Andreeva is safely through in Ningbo
It's the start of another busy week on the ATP and WTA tours, with tournaments in Antwerp, Ningbo, Osaka, Almaty and Stockholm all getting underway.

19:48 CET - Tallon Griekspoor (28) is the next name through in Stockholm, thanks to a breezy 6-4, 6-3 victory against Pavel Kotov (25).

18:59 CET - Mariano Navone (23) is safely through in Antwerp after a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over Thiago Monteiro (30). The seventh-seeded Argentine had to save two match points in the final set.

18:02 CET - Over in Almaty, seventh seed Fabian Marozsan (25) has been knocked out by Croatia's Borna Coric (27) 6-4, 7-6(4).

17:39 CET - Back to the arena in Stockholm, Lorenzo Sonego (29) has dispatched Marc-Andrea Huesler (28) from Switzerland in straight sets 7-6(1), 7-5 to progress.

16:23 CET - Eighth seed Paula Badosa (26) has progressed in Ningbo, with the Spaniard recovering from a set down to outlast the talented Diana Shnaider (20) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

16:05 CET - Dominic Stricker (22) is the first winner of the day in Stockholm after battling past Aleksandar Kovacevic (26) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in Antwerp, Roberto Carballes Baena (31) has booked his spot in the next round, beating Dominik Koepfer (30) 6-4, 6-0.

13:17 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) was in ruthless form in her Ningbo opener, thrashing Varvara Lepchenko (38) 6-2, 6-0 in just 56 minutes.

11:38 CET - Chinese wildcard Xiyu Wang (23) and Tamara Korpatsch (29) are through in Ningbo after victories over Kamilla Rakhimova (23) and Anna Bondar (27) respectively.

09:41 CET - The action never stops in the tennis world, and there have already been a number of winners and losers this morning.

Clara Tauson (21), McCartney Kessler (25) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) all claimed victories in Osaka, but Sofia Kenin (25) was stunned by WTA Tour debutant Aoi Ito (20), with the young Japanese player winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 on home soil.  

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva (29) was in emphatic form as she dismantled Caroline Dolehide (26) 6-2, 6-0 in Ningbo. Mirra Andreeva (17) is soon in action in China, while Diana Shnaider (20) faces Paula Badosa (26) in a very interesting encounter a little later on.

08:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

Tennis
TennisTennis Tracker
