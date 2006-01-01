Tennis Tracker: Andreeva facing Kasatkina for Ningbo crown, Khachanov eyeing Almaty title

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to the Tennis Tracker on a big day of action that'll see five champions be crowned.
Following the rain yesterday, the semi-finals in Osaka have just been played in the last few hours, with Kimberly Birrell (26) and Suzan Lamens (25) securing straight-set wins over Aoi Ito (20) and Diane Parry (22) respectively. They will meet in the final shortly at 08:00 CET.
In Ningbo, two good friends are set to go head to head, as Russians Mirra Andreeva (17) and Daria Kasatkina clash for the title at 11:00 CET.
Karen Khachanov (28) meets Canadian Gabriel Diallo (23) in Almaty at 12:00 CET, with the latter eyeing his first piece of silverware on the ATP Tour.
Over in Sweden at 15:00 CET, a potentially really exciting final is in store, with Tommy Paul (27) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) facing off. Both could be targeting a late charge for a place in the ATP Finals in Turin, which adds a little bit more drama.
And finally, Jiri Lehecka (22) plays veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) in Antwerp at 16:30 CET. The former will want to win just his second title, but it would be a 12th for the Spaniard.