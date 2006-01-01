Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Andreeva facing Kasatkina for Ningbo crown, Khachanov eyeing Almaty title

Tennis Tracker: Andreeva facing Kasatkina for Ningbo crown, Khachanov eyeing Almaty title

Andreeva is looking to win her biggest title
Andreeva is looking to win her biggest titleČTK / imago sportfotodienst / George Zhu / Flashscore
With five finals on the horizon, the Tennis Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the results as some of the world's best players look to clinch titles in East Asia and Europe.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to the Tennis Tracker on a big day of action that'll see five champions be crowned.

Following the rain yesterday, the semi-finals in Osaka have just been played in the last few hours, with Kimberly Birrell (26) and Suzan Lamens (25) securing straight-set wins over Aoi Ito (20) and Diane Parry (22) respectively. They will meet in the final shortly at 08:00 CET.

In Ningbo, two good friends are set to go head to head, as Russians Mirra Andreeva (17) and Daria Kasatkina clash for the title at 11:00 CET.

Karen Khachanov (28) meets Canadian Gabriel Diallo (23) in Almaty at 12:00 CET, with the latter eyeing his first piece of silverware on the ATP Tour.

Over in Sweden at 15:00 CET, a potentially really exciting final is in store, with Tommy Paul (27) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) facing off. Both could be targeting a late charge for a place in the ATP Finals in Turin, which adds a little bit more drama.

And finally, Jiri Lehecka (22) plays veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) in Antwerp at 16:30 CET. The former will want to win just his second title, but it would be a 12th for the Spaniard.

