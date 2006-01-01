Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Andreeva in action after Putintseva cruises through in Ningbo

Tennis Tracker: Andreeva in action after Putintseva cruises through in Ningbo

Andreeva is in action this morning
Andreeva is in action this morningWU ZHIZUN / XINHUA / Xinhua via AFP / Flashscore
It's the start of another busy week on the ATP and WTA tours, with tournaments in Antwerp, Ningbo, Osaka, Almaty and Stockholm all getting underway.

09:41 CET - The action never stops in the tennis world, and there have already been a number of winners and losers this morning.

Clara Tauson (21), McCartney Kessler (25) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) all claimed victories in Osaka, but Sofia Kenin (25) was stunned by WTA Tour debutant Aoi Ito (20), with the young Japanese player winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 on home soil.  

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva (29) was in emphatic form as she dismantled Caroline Dolehide (26) 6-2, 6-0 in Ningbo. Mirra Andreeva (17) is soon in action in China, while Diana Shnaider (20) faces Paula Badosa (26) in a very interesting encounter a little later on.

08:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Fritz to set up Sinner final, Sabalenka into Wuhan decider
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi
Show more
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios vows to 'shut up' doubters with December comeback
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time
Updated
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Updated
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Novak Djokovic expecting endurance battle with Sinner in Shanghai final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Sabalenka downs Gauff in three sets to reach Wuhan Open final, Zheng awaits
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings