Tennis Tracker: Andreeva in action after Putintseva cruises through in Ningbo

Andreeva is in action this morning

It's the start of another busy week on the ATP and WTA tours, with tournaments in Antwerp, Ningbo, Osaka, Almaty and Stockholm all getting underway.

09:41 CET - The action never stops in the tennis world, and there have already been a number of winners and losers this morning.

Clara Tauson (21), McCartney Kessler (25) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) all claimed victories in Osaka, but Sofia Kenin (25) was stunned by WTA Tour debutant Aoi Ito (20), with the young Japanese player winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 on home soil.

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva (29) was in emphatic form as she dismantled Caroline Dolehide (26) 6-2, 6-0 in Ningbo. Mirra Andreeva (17) is soon in action in China, while Diana Shnaider (20) faces Paula Badosa (26) in a very interesting encounter a little later on.

