Tennis Tracker: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to set up Paolini semi, Zverev facing De Minaur

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to set up Paolini semi, Zverev facing De Minaur

Tennis Tracker: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to set up Paolini semi, Zverev facing De Minaur

Aryna Sabalenka is in quarter-final action today
Aryna Sabalenka is in quarter-final action todayAFP, Flashscore
It's the second day of quarter-final action at Roland Garros, with Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Alexander Zverev (27) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

19:26 CET - Wow. It's another stunning result in the women's quarter-finals, with Mirra Andreeva (17) recovering from a set down to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in two-and-a-half hours.

The Russian moves into her first Grand Slam semi-final where she'll face Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) for a spot in Saturday's showpiece.

18:48 CET - Could there be another surprise on the cards? Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva (17) has just taken the second set against world number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) and we're going the distance. 

Follow the final set here.

16:38 CET - A big shock on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Jasmine Paolini (28) battling past Elena Rybakina (24) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in a topsy-turvy affair.

The Italian 12th seed, who had never been beyond the second round in a Grand Slam until this year, will play either Aryna Sabalenka (26) or Mirra Andreeva (17) in the semi-finals. 

13:52 CET - We're less than 30 minutes away from the first quarter-final of the day between 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) and world number four Elena Rybakina (24).

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

11:30 CET - Despite Novak Djokovic's (37) unfortunate withdrawal from the tournament, there are still three mouthwatering quarter-finals to look forward to in the French capital.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Jasmine Paolini vs Elena Rybakina - 14:15 CET

Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka - 15:45 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur - 20:15 CET

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench Open
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek into French Open final four, Sinner & Alcaraz set up semi
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out
Tennis Tracker: Sinner into French Open quarters, Alcaraz and Jabeur ease through
Show more
Tennis
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to become youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Jasmine Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Jannik Sinner proud to spearhead Italian movement after taking top ranking
Teenager Mirra Andreeva frees her mind in quest for French Open upset
Alcaraz steamrolls Tsitsipas to book semi-final with Sinner at French Open
Updated
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
Sinner holds off Dimitrov challenge to clinch French Open semi-final spot
Coco Gauff can make it a 'Big Four' at top of women's game, says Ons Jabeur
Most Read
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Team of the Season 2023/24: Generational talents, late bloomers & superstars of the game

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings