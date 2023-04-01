Tennis Tracker: ATP and WTA Tours roll on with action in Hamburg and Warsaw

Scores
News
Tennis Tracker: ATP and WTA Tours roll on with action in Hamburg and Warsaw
Tennis really never takes a pause, does it? The Wimbledon final was just eight days ago, yet it feels like it took place last year. This week, we have another set of tournaments going on in Umag, Hamburg, Warsaw, Lausanne and Atlanta. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will have all the news, scores and highlights from these competitions.

08:28 CET - Some early news for you this morning. Organisers have announced that Novak Djokovic (36) will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue.

Read more here.

07:30 CET - Good morning all. If you're looking for everything tennis, you've come to the right place. Stay tuned throughout the day as we keep you updated with all the news from the world of tennis, as well as results and highlights from all the ATP and WTA tournaments. Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem (29) and Marin Cilic (34) are due to take the court a little later.

