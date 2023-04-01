Tennis Tracker: ATP Finals get underway in Turin as BJK Cup comes to an end

Today is the day many tennis fans look forward to each year as the season-ending ATP Finals are beginning in Turin. There is also the not-insignificant matter of the Billie Jean King Cup final as well. We will have updates from both and much more here on the Tracker.

10:00 CET - In case you missed them, there were two finals winners, both French, on the men’s circuit yesterday with Ugo Humbert (25) taking the Metz title and Adrian Mannarino (35) winning in Sofia.

Watch the highlights of both finals below.

Metz final highlights Flashscore

Sofia final highlights Flashscore

6:10 CET - The ATP Finals starts today with two Group A clashes to look forward to.

In the early afternoon, Jannik Sinner (22) is playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25). And in the evening, Novak Djokovic (36) is playing Holger Rune (20).

Group B gets underway tomorrow.

Also today, Italy will take on Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup final. Plenty of top-class tennis to come!