Tennis Tracker: ATP Finals underway in Turin, Canada win Billie Jean King Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: ATP Finals underway in Turin, Canada win Billie Jean King Cup
Tennis Tracker: ATP Finals underway in Turin, Canada win Billie Jean King Cup
Sinner has beaten Tsitsipas
Sinner has beaten Tsitsipas
Profimedia
Today is the day many tennis fans look forward to each year as the season-ending ATP Finals are beginning in Turin. There is also the not-insignificant matter of the Billie Jean King Cup final as well. We will have updates from both and much more here on the Tracker.

21:06 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is on court and beginning his 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, going up against Holger Rune (20).

Follow the clash here 

19:23 CET - Canada are the Billie Jean King Cup champions! They've defeated Italy in two matches with Leylah Fernandez (21) beating Jasmine Paolini (27) 6-2, 6-3

It's the first time that the nation have won the tournament. 

17:36 CET - Canada have drawn first blood in the BJK Cup final thanks to Marina Stakusic (18), who has beaten Italy's Martina Trevisan (30) 7-5, 6-3.

16:09 CET - The first match of this year's ATP Finals has been won by Jannik Sinner (22), who has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-4, 6-4.

Read more here

14:25 CET - The Billie Jean King Cup final has just gotten underway, with the first clash being between Italy's Martina Trevisan (30) and Canada's Marina Stakusic (18). 

After that, Leylah Fernandez (21) will play Jasmine Paolini (27).

12:15 CET - In the opening match of the 2023 ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner (22) is playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Group A. It is due to start at 14:30 CET - follow the action here.

The Italian won their last meeting in Rotterdam but the Greek won the prior three.

Last four meetings
Flashscore

10:00 CET - In case you missed them, there were two finals winners, both French, on the men’s circuit yesterday with Ugo Humbert (25) taking the Metz title and Adrian Mannarino (35) winning in Sofia.

Watch the highlights of both finals below.

Metz final highlights
Flashscore
Sofia final highlights
Flashscore

6:10 CET - The ATP Finals starts today with two Group A clashes to look forward to. 

In the early afternoon, Jannik Sinner (22) is playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25). And in the evening, Novak Djokovic (36) is playing Holger Rune (20).

Group B gets underway tomorrow.

Also today, Italy will take on Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup final. Plenty of top-class tennis to come!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Italy and Canada reach BJK Cup final, Mannarino and Humbert claim titles
Tennis Tracker: Draper into first ATP final, Humbert crushes Fognini
Tennis Tracker: Khachanov stunned in Sofia, Mannarino and Humbert victorious
Show more
Tennis
Canada defeat Italy to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time
Updated
Jannik Sinner begins ATP Finals with straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Canada edge out Czechs to reach Billie Jean King Cup final, Italy down Slovenia
Updated
ATP Finals: Remembering the last great performance of Roger Federer's career
Czech Republic and Slovenia seal places in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals
Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl for third time in his career
Slovenia set up BJK Cup semi-final against Italy with success against Kazakhstan
Former world number one Osaka to make tour return at Brisbane International
Most Read
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings