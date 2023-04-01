Tennis Tracker: ATP Finals underway in Turin, Canada win Billie Jean King Cup

Today is the day many tennis fans look forward to each year as the season-ending ATP Finals are beginning in Turin. There is also the not-insignificant matter of the Billie Jean King Cup final as well. We will have updates from both and much more here on the Tracker.

21:06 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is on court and beginning his 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, going up against Holger Rune (20).

19:23 CET - Canada are the Billie Jean King Cup champions! They've defeated Italy in two matches with Leylah Fernandez (21) beating Jasmine Paolini (27) 6-2, 6-3.

It's the first time that the nation have won the tournament.

17:36 CET - Canada have drawn first blood in the BJK Cup final thanks to Marina Stakusic (18), who has beaten Italy's Martina Trevisan (30) 7-5, 6-3.

16:09 CET - The first match of this year's ATP Finals has been won by Jannik Sinner (22), who has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-4, 6-4.

14:25 CET - The Billie Jean King Cup final has just gotten underway, with the first clash being between Italy's Martina Trevisan (30) and Canada's Marina Stakusic (18).

After that, Leylah Fernandez (21) will play Jasmine Paolini (27).

12:15 CET - In the opening match of the 2023 ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner (22) is playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Group A. It is due to start at 14:30 CET - follow the action here.

The Italian won their last meeting in Rotterdam but the Greek won the prior three.

Last four meetings Flashscore

10:00 CET - In case you missed them, there were two finals winners, both French, on the men’s circuit yesterday with Ugo Humbert (25) taking the Metz title and Adrian Mannarino (35) winning in Sofia.

Watch the highlights of both finals below.

Metz final highlights Flashscore

Sofia final highlights Flashscore

6:10 CET - The ATP Finals starts today with two Group A clashes to look forward to.

In the early afternoon, Jannik Sinner (22) is playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25). And in the evening, Novak Djokovic (36) is playing Holger Rune (20).

Group B gets underway tomorrow.

Also today, Italy will take on Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup final. Plenty of top-class tennis to come!