Tennis Tracker: Australia facing Slovakia at BJK Cup, Sinner vs Fritz to follow later

It's time for the showpiece event at the ATP Finals, with Jannik Sinner (23) and Taylor Fritz (27) targeting their first-ever title at the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, there are two fascinating quarter-final ties at the Billie Jean King Cup as Australia face Slovakia and Canada take on Great Britain.

10:18 CET - It promises to be a thrilling day of action, with world number one Jannik Sinner (23) coming up against Taylor Fritz (27) in the showpiece event at the ATP Finals in Turin.

That match, which is a repeat of the US Open final earlier this year, gets underway at 18:00 CET.

Elsewhere, the quarter-finals continue at the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga, as Australia face Slovakia this morning before Canada take on Great Britain in a blockbuster tie a little later on.

Follow all the action with Flashscore here.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!