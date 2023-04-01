Tennis Tracker: Azarenka knocks out Ostapenko, Ruud loses to Norrie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Azarenka knocks out Ostapenko, Ruud loses to Norrie
Tennis Tracker: Azarenka knocks out Ostapenko, Ruud loses to Norrie
So far so good for Alcaraz
So far so good for Alcaraz
Reuters
The business end of the Australian Open is fast approaching, and Iga Swiatek (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are among the stars playing today to try and ensure that they'll stick around in Melbourne to see it.

10:20 CET - 11th seed and three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (25) is out! He's lost 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to British number one Cameron Norrie (28). 

08:24 CET - Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka (34) has won 6-1, 7-5 against world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko (26) to move into the Round of 16 for the 11th time. 

07:39 CET - On the women's side meanwhile, former semi-finalist Sloane Stephens (30) lost 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya (25) and 27th seed Emma Navarro (22) was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 by world number 93 Dayana Yastremska (23).

07:34 CET - Elsewhere, there have been some big upsets, with a number of underdogs continuing their fairytale runs down under.

On the men's side, world number 122 Arthur Cazauz (21) picked up a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory over 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor (27), while 2023 semi-finalist Tommy Paul (26) was knocked out by Miomir Kecmanovic (24), losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-0 after failing to convert match points in the fourth set.

07:29 CET - The main headline from Melbourne's early hours is that second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through after opponent Juncheng Shang (18) was forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 6-1, 1-0

07:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the final day of third-round matches at the Australian Open! 

Mentions
Australian Open 2024Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic gets back on track with easy win, Mannarino sends Shelton home
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev wins five set thriller after Rybakina and Rune sent packing
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past impressive Popyrin, Sakkari suffers shock defeat
Show more
Tennis
Zheng gets surprise visit from Chinese icon Li Na amid impressive Australian Open run
Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career
Azarenka knocks Ostapenko out of Australian Open, ready to 'give whatever it takes'
Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic at Australian Open, says Rod Laver
Alcaraz reaches second week of Australian Open for the first time with dominant display
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Confident Maria Timofeeva relishing Marta Kostyuk test at Australian Open
Alex De Minaur aiming to smash through barrier after reaching Australian Open last 16
Smooth Novak Djokovic glides past Etcheverry into last 16 at Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern interested in Trippier, Wirtz in demand
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Football Tracker: South Korea to get the ball rolling on Saturday's action
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings