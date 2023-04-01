Tennis Tracker: Azarenka knocks out Ostapenko, Ruud loses to Norrie

So far so good for Alcaraz

The business end of the Australian Open is fast approaching, and Iga Swiatek (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are among the stars playing today to try and ensure that they'll stick around in Melbourne to see it.

10:20 CET - 11th seed and three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (25) is out! He's lost 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to British number one Cameron Norrie (28).

08:24 CET - Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka (34) has won 6-1, 7-5 against world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko (26) to move into the Round of 16 for the 11th time.

07:39 CET - On the women's side meanwhile, former semi-finalist Sloane Stephens (30) lost 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya (25) and 27th seed Emma Navarro (22) was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 by world number 93 Dayana Yastremska (23).

07:34 CET - Elsewhere, there have been some big upsets, with a number of underdogs continuing their fairytale runs down under.

On the men's side, world number 122 Arthur Cazauz (21) picked up a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory over 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor (27), while 2023 semi-finalist Tommy Paul (26) was knocked out by Miomir Kecmanovic (24), losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-0 after failing to convert match points in the fourth set.

07:29 CET - The main headline from Melbourne's early hours is that second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through after opponent Juncheng Shang (18) was forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 6-1, 1-0.

07:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the final day of third-round matches at the Australian Open!