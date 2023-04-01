Tennis Tracker: Azarenka knocks out Ostapenko, Ruud loses to Norrie

10:20 CET - 11th seed and three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (25) is out! He's lost 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to British number one Cameron Norrie (28).
08:24 CET - Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka (34) has won 6-1, 7-5 against world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko (26) to move into the Round of 16 for the 11th time.
07:39 CET - On the women's side meanwhile, former semi-finalist Sloane Stephens (30) lost 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya (25) and 27th seed Emma Navarro (22) was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 by world number 93 Dayana Yastremska (23).
07:34 CET - Elsewhere, there have been some big upsets, with a number of underdogs continuing their fairytale runs down under.
On the men's side, world number 122 Arthur Cazauz (21) picked up a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory over 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor (27), while 2023 semi-finalist Tommy Paul (26) was knocked out by Miomir Kecmanovic (24), losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-0 after failing to convert match points in the fourth set.
07:29 CET - The main headline from Melbourne's early hours is that second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through after opponent Juncheng Shang (18) was forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 6-1, 1-0.
07:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the final day of third-round matches at the Australian Open!