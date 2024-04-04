Tennis Tracker: Azarenka & Pegula advance in Charleston, Hurkacz & Ruud through in Estoril

Jessica Pegula is through to the final eight in Charleston

The clay court season is really ramping up today with some of the biggest names in men's tennis in action and a number of heavyweight clashes taking place on the women's side of the tour.

00:25 CET - Wrapping up some more winners from the States and over in Charleston, Victoria Azarenka (34) and Jaqueline Cristian (25), who stunned Emma Navarro (22), have progressed to the quarter-finals. The third-round fixtures continue overnight - follow the action here.

Over in Houston, Michael Mmoh (26) booked his spot in the final eight with a win against Max Purcell (26).

23:05 CET - Aleksandar Vukic (27) has claimed the final quarter-final spot in Marrakech with a hard-fought 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 win over second seed Sebastian Ofner (27). See the full final-eight bracket here.

22:50 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) became the second to book her place in the quarter-finals in Charleston after she eased past Anhelina Kalinina (27) 6-1, 6-4.

22:05 CET - In the final match of the day in Estoril, Hungary’s Marton Fuscovics (32) came back to beat French veteran Gael Monfils (37) 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals and complete the final eight. Fuscovics will play top seed Casper Ruud (25) next.

21:34 CET - In the opening match of the day in Bogota, Camila Osorio (22) defeated Anca Alexia Todoni (19) 7-6, 6-4.

20:50 CET - In the first of the third-round matches in Charleston, top seed Jessica Pegula (30) has eased past Magda Linette (32) 6-2, 6-2.

Earlier, Elina Svitolina (29), Elise Mertens (28) and Sloane Stephens (31) all won their respective second-round ties to progress.

Play is underway at the WTA event in Bogota with the ATP event in Houston to start for the day shortly. We will have updates from both throughout the evening.

19:30 CET - No.1 seed Casper Ruud (25) was in ruthless form back on his favourite surface, crushing Botic van de Zandschulp (28) 6-1, 6-2 in Estoril. And in Charleston, Miami champion Danielle Collins (30) continued her supreme form with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur (29).

17:52 CET - No.5 seed Arthur Fils (19) has also been sent packing from Portugal, with Cristian Garin (27) sealing a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over the young Frenchman.

17:40 CET - World No.24 and No.3 seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) has been knocked out of Estoril, succumbing to a shock 7-6(4), 6-3 defeat to Nuno Borges (27).

Meanwhile, over in Morocco, David Goffin (33) suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (26).

15:36 CET - Reigning champ Roberto Carballes Baena (31) is into the quarter-finals of Marrakech with a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Dan Evans (33).

15:20 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) is through in Estoril, defeating Brit Jan Choinski (27) 7-6(5), 6-5. However, Dominic Thiem (30) has been dumped out after suffering a 6-4, 7-6(6) loss to veteran Richard Gasquet (37).

14:31 CET - There's been some big breaking news this afternoon, with it being announced that the next three editions of the WTA Finals will be held in Saudi Arabia.

12:10 CET - The highlight of today will most likely be the multitude of heavyweight WTA clashes taking place in Charleston later on, but there's plenty of excitement to come before that too.

First up is a match between Dominic Thiem (30) and Richard Gasquet (37) in Estoril.

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!