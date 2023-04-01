Tennis Tracker: Azarenka victorious, Jabeur aiming for third round in Guadalajara

A couple of tournaments are beginning to slowly diverge towards the more serious end of their draw as places in the third round and quarter finals are opening up in Guangzhou, China as well as Guadalajara, Mexico. Top seeds and more will be taking to court, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker

5:47 CET - Russian Diana Shnaider took down eighth-seeded American Claire Liu 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Guangzhou Open on Monday in China.

Also falling on the first day of the main draw was sixth seed Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic. Denmark's Clara Tauson eliminated Fruhvirtova 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Number one seed Magda Linette of Poland avoided a similar fate, rallying past Jodie Burrage of Great Britain 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-2.

Number five seed Rebeka Masarova of Spain, number seven seed Greet Minnen of Belgium and Harriet Dart of Great Britain also won their opening matches.

Baindl - Masarova highlights Flashscore

Meanwhile in Guadalajara, Hailey Baptiste saved a match point while rallying for a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (4) win over 16th-seeded Karolina Pliskova in second-round action at Guadalajara, Mexico.

In other second-round matches, Martina Trevisan upset 15th-seeded Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-2 in an all-Italian matchup, and seventh-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia downed Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

First-round winners included 10th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and the United States' Caroline Dolehide, Emma Navarro, Sofia Kenin and Sachia Vickery. Colombia's Emiliana Arango knocked out 11th-seeded Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-3, and Italy's Camila Giorgi defeated Egypt's Mayar Sherif, the number 14 seed, 7-5, 6-3.