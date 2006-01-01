Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Badosa facing Kasatkina ahead of Six Kings Slam final day

Tennis Tracker: Badosa facing Kasatkina ahead of Six Kings Slam final day

Badosa is eyeing a spot in the final in Ningbo
Badosa is eyeing a spot in the final in Ningbo
It's semi-finals day on the ATP and WTA Tour, with a number of heavy hitters in action as they look to take a step closer to a title. Meanwhile, over in Saudi Arabia, two massive clashes bring to an end the Six Kings Slam tournament.

09:24 CET - Today's semi-finals in Osaka have now been postponed until tomorrow after heavy rain swept through the Japanese city.

07:35 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker on what promises to be a super busy Saturday!

Before we look ahead to what is in store, the semi-finals overnight in Osaka have been delayed due to rain, with Suzan Lamens (25), Diane Parry (22), Aoi Ito (20) and Kimberly Birrell (26) all still waiting for the green light this morning.

Later today, the WTA 500 event in Ningbo will know its two finalists, with Paula Badosa (26) taking on Daria Kasatkina (27) at 10:30 CET, which is then followed by Karolina Muchova (28) vs Mirra Andreeva (17).

In Almaty, Karen Khachanov (28) and Francisco Cerundo (26) will both be eyeing a spot in the final, while there are two tasty clashes in Stockholm from 14:30 CET between surging veteran Stanislas Wawrinka (39) and Tommy Paul (27), and 2013 champion Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Tallon Griekspoor (28).

Jiri Lehecka (22) is the highest-ranked player left in Antwerp, and will be fancying his chances of clinching just his second-ever title.

And finally, the inaugural Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia takes place this afternoon, with two mouth-watering clashes to look forward to.

Novak Djokovic (37) takes on his fierce rival Rafael Nadal (38) for the last time in the battle for third place, before the main event: World No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) vs Carlos Alcaraz (21) in the final for a whopping sum of six million dollars!

What a day!

