Tennis Tracker: Badosa into quarter-finals with Rublev in action, Gauff facing Navarro

The fourth round at the US Open has now arrived, with the draw wide open on both the men's and women's sides after a number of shock results in the tournament.

18:33 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has become the first quarter-finalist of the US Open after crushing Wang Yafan (30) 6-1, 6-2 in their fourth-round meeting to start the day’s play.

Badose will next face the winner of Coco Gauff (20) and Emma Navarro (23), who face off at 20:30 CET.

17:30 CET - Play has started in Flushing Meadows meaning the fourth round is underway at the US Open! To start the day, Paula Badosa (26) is taking on Yafan Wang (30) before Andrey Rublev (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) go head-to-head from 18:00 CET.

15:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker, with the US Open really heating up as we get into the fourth round.

First up today, the resurgent Paula Badosa (26) faces surprise package Yafan Wang (30), before Andrey Rublev (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) go head-to-head in an entertaining clash.

Later, defending champion Coco Gauff (20) comes up against fellow American Emma Navarro (23) - who beat Gauff at Wimbledon.

Casper Ruud (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) will also face off, while Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Alexander Zverev (27) are also in action.

Overnight, home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) faces Novak Djokovic's (37) conqueror, Alexei Popyrin (25). There is then a rematch of the Olympic women's final, as Donna Vekic (28) looks to gain revenge over Qinwen Zheng (21).

