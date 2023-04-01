Tennis Tracker: Baez beats Thiem in Kitzbuhel final, Pegula facing Sakkari

Tennis Tracker: Baez beats Thiem in Kitzbuhel final, Pegula facing Sakkari
Three years after his US Open triumph, Dominic Thiem (29) is finally back in the final of a tournament again today, on home turf in Kitzbuhel. You can keep up with how he gets on against Sebastian Baez (22) right here, as well as how the heavyweight WTA semis in Washington pan out.

18:39 CET - The second Prague semi-final, between Jaqueline Cristian (25) and Nao Hibino (28), has also been moved to tomorrow. 

17:50 CET - The Prague semi-final between Linda Noskova (18) and Tamara Korpatsch (28) has been postponed until tomorrow morning due to rain.

15:57 CET - Sebastian Baez (22) has beaten home hero Dominic Thiem (29) 6-3, 6-1 in what was ultimately a one-sided final of the Kitzbuhel Open.

The Austrian will be disappointed to have lost his first final since he won the US Open in 2020, but it was a positive week for him nonetheless. 

Baez vs Thiem highlights
Flashscore

14:10 CET - The Kitzbuhel final between Dominic Thiem (29) and Sebastian Baez (22) was meant to be starting now, but has been delayed due to rain. 

12:45 CET - World number nine Taylor Fritz (25) said climate activists need to find a better way of protesting instead of "annoying" sports fans by interrupting events, after his Washington Open match against Andy Murray (36) was briefly halted on Friday.

Read the full story here

09:30 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has made it through to the final of the Los Cabos Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Borna Coric (26). The top seed and Alex De Minaur (24) will battle it out for the title.

08:10 CET - Coco Gauff (19) also made it through to the semis on home turf, beating Belinda Bencic (26) 6-1, 6-2, but Frances Tiafoe (25) couldn't do so, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans (33).

Bencic vs Gauff highlights
Flashscore
Gauff interview
Flashscore
Evans vs Tiafoe highlights
Flashscore

08:05 CET - Overnight, Taylor Fritz (25) won his second match of the day to reach the Washington semi-finals, following up his victory over Andy Murray (36) with another over Jordan Thompson (29).

Read all about it here 

Fritz vs Thompson highlights
Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Dominic Thiem (29) try to win his first title since 2020 in Kitzbuhel and four of the top 20 women's players in the world battle to reach the final in Washington. 

Gauff says she was ready to perform CPR on ill fan and urges fans to learn CPR courses
Fritz says climate protests 'annoying' after match suspended at Washington Open
Taylor Fritz wins two matches in one day to reach semis in Washington
Dominic Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Jessica Pegula rallies past Elina Svitolina to reach semis in Washington
Updated
Jessica Pegula braced for tough test against 'fearless' Elina Svitolina
Fighting Andy Murray wins first match in Washington since tearful 2018 appearance
