Tennis Tracker: Baez in Winston-Salem second round while Garcia aims for Cleveland quarters

The qualifiers for the US Open begin today as the North American tour approaches its Grand Slam climax with just one competition left for both ATP and WTA, Winston-Salem and Cleveland respectively before our attention switches to the US Open. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:35 CET - Some overnight action to update you on in Winston-Salem as Sebastian Baez defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Richard Gasquet triumphed over Marc-Andrea Huesler comfortably 6-4, 6-4.

Gasquet - Huesler highlights Flashscore

Jiri Lehecka takes on Mitchell Krueger later on today, as well as Sebastian Korda facing Benjamin Bonzi. Emil Ruusuvuori clashes with Max Purcell while Tallon Griekspoor challenges Jack Draper.

In terms of Cleveland action, Sloane Stephens triumphed in the All-American battle against Lauren Davis 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Stephens - Davis highlights Flashscore

Stephens post-match interview Flashscore

Veronika Kudermetova was victorious over Nadia Podoroska 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Kudermetova - Podoroska highlights Flashscore

Kudermetova post-match interview Flashscore

World number seven Caroline Garcia will be eyeing a spot in the final eight as she takes on Peyton Stearns. Lin Zhu and Varvara Gracheva will also be taking to court today.