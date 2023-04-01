Tennis Tracker: Baez in Winston-Salem second round while Garcia aims for Cleveland quarters

5:35 CET - Some overnight action to update you on in Winston-Salem as Sebastian Baez defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Richard Gasquet triumphed over Marc-Andrea Huesler comfortably 6-4, 6-4.
Jiri Lehecka takes on Mitchell Krueger later on today, as well as Sebastian Korda facing Benjamin Bonzi. Emil Ruusuvuori clashes with Max Purcell while Tallon Griekspoor challenges Jack Draper.
In terms of Cleveland action, Sloane Stephens triumphed in the All-American battle against Lauren Davis 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Veronika Kudermetova was victorious over Nadia Podoroska 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
World number seven Caroline Garcia will be eyeing a spot in the final eight as she takes on Peyton Stearns. Lin Zhu and Varvara Gracheva will also be taking to court today.