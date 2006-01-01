Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Berretini looking to win again, Musetti playing first match since Wimbledon

Berrettini has been in fine form
Berrettini has been in fine form
The Olympics are just days away, but it's not time to turn our attention to Paris quite yet with plenty of other tournaments continuing today.

09:15 CET - Most of the world's top players will have medals on their minds by now with the Olympics just days away, but that's not the case for all of them.

For instance, Matteo Berrettini (28) is in Kitzbuhel today looking to win his seventh match in a row, while fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti (22) is in Croatia playing his first match since losing the Wimbledon semi-final. 

07:55 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today tennis!

