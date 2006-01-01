Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Andreescu cruise through, Jabeur facing Pliskova

We've reached the business end of proceedings in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, as players on the ATP and WTA tours look to begin their grass-court campaigns with a title.

17:19 CET - Bianca Andreescu's (23) impressive run in Hertogenbosch shows no sign of letting up, with the Canadian coasting past Dalma Galfi (25) 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first final in two years.

15:26 CET - Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (28) continues to show why he is such a force on the grass, crushing Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-4, 6-0 to move into the Stuttgart final.

Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, Alex De Minaur (25) is also into the final, battling past Ugo Humbert (25) to clinch a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

15:14 CET - The covers are now coming off in Nottingham and play should hopefully be starting in the next half hour or so.

14:52 CET - The rain continues to come down in Nottingham, totally disrupting play with quarter-finals AND semi-finals due to take place today. However, some good news for Emma Raducanu (21). The Brit won't have to play her quarter-final, as her opponent Francesca Jones (23) has withdrawn with a shoulder injury.

Raducanu will face Katie Boulter (27) in an exciting semi-final match-up later today - once it stops pouring down.

13:44 CET - Back to the Netherlands, and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) is through to the final four thanks to a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory over Robin Montgomery (19). The third seed will now take on Liudmila Samsonova (25) for a spot in Sunday's showpiece event.

13:23 CET - Over to Stuttgart, where sixth seed Jack Draper (22) is into the final with a 6-3, 6-3 win against America's Brandon Nakashima (22).

12:19 CET - The first semi-final is complete in the Netherlands as seventh seed Sebastian Korda (23) has seen off Tallon Griekspoor (27) in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

He will now face either Alex De Minaur (25) or earlier victor Ugo Humbert (25) tomorrow for the title.

11:57 CET - Due to some rain around yesterday in Den Bosch, the quarter-finals are having to be finished before we get set for the one semi later today. Ugo Humbert (25) - the third seed - has progressed following a short period of play with a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over home favourite Gijs Brouwer (28).

09:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham!