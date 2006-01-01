Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Andreescu cruise through, Jabeur facing Pliskova

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Andreescu cruise through, Jabeur facing Pliskova

Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Andreescu cruise through, Jabeur facing Pliskova

Berrettini is into the Stuttgart final
Berrettini is into the Stuttgart finalProfimedia, Flashscore
We've reached the business end of proceedings in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, as players on the ATP and WTA tours look to begin their grass-court campaigns with a title.

17:19 CET - Bianca Andreescu's (23) impressive run in Hertogenbosch shows no sign of letting up, with the Canadian coasting past Dalma Galfi (25) 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first final in two years.

15:26 CET - Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (28) continues to show why he is such a force on the grass, crushing Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-4, 6-0 to move into the Stuttgart final.

Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, Alex De Minaur (25) is also into the final, battling past Ugo Humbert (25) to clinch a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

15:14 CET - The covers are now coming off in Nottingham and play should hopefully be starting in the next half hour or so.

14:52 CET - The rain continues to come down in Nottingham, totally disrupting play with quarter-finals AND semi-finals due to take place today. However, some good news for Emma Raducanu (21). The Brit won't have to play her quarter-final, as her opponent Francesca Jones (23) has withdrawn with a shoulder injury.

Raducanu will face Katie Boulter (27) in an exciting semi-final match-up later today - once it stops pouring down.

13:44 CET - Back to the Netherlands, and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) is through to the final four thanks to a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory over Robin Montgomery (19). The third seed will now take on Liudmila Samsonova (25) for a spot in Sunday's showpiece event.

13:23 CET - Over to Stuttgart, where sixth seed Jack Draper (22) is into the final with a 6-3, 6-3 win against America's Brandon Nakashima (22).

12:19 CET - The first semi-final is complete in the Netherlands as seventh seed Sebastian Korda (23) has seen off Tallon Griekspoor (27) in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

He will now face either Alex De Minaur (25) or earlier victor Ugo Humbert (25) tomorrow for the title.

11:57 CET - Due to some rain around yesterday in Den Bosch, the quarter-finals are having to be finished before we get set for the one semi later today. Ugo Humbert (25) - the third seed - has progressed following a short period of play with a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over home favourite Gijs Brouwer (28).

09:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Berrettini findng form, Osaka falls to narrow defeat
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur wins first grass match of year, Shelton & Pegula suffer defeats
Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Musetti get grass-court seasons off to winning starts
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu into first semi-final since 2022 after Nottingham walkover
World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics
'Life's great' for Roger Federer as he launches retirement documentary
Rafael Nadal to skip upcoming Wimbledon to prepare for Paris Olympics
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray
Osaka powers into last-eight of Wimbledon warm-up in the Netherlands
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
Best matches of the Euro 2024 group stage: Five games not to miss
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain facing Croatia in Group B blockbuster after Swiss defeat Hungary

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings