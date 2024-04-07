Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Hurkacz in final action, Monte Carlo gets underway

It is finals day at tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota, as several of the world's top players look to kick off their clay court seasons with a title.

12:17 CET - But firstly, the Monte Carlo Masters is set to get underway, with Sebastian Baez (23) kicking off proceedings against Jan-Lennard Struff (33) in around 45 minutes.

12:10 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) is in his first final since 2022, and will face defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena (32) for the Marrakech title at 16:00 CET.

Just half an hour after that, Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Pedro Martinez (26) will go head to head for the Estoril title, before the high-flying Danielle Collins (30) targets back-to-back WTA crowns when she goes up against Daria Kasatkina (26) in Charleston at 19:00 CET.

And last but not least, Frances Tiafoe (26) and Ben Shelton (21) are set to battle it out for the Houston title at 21:00 CET.

11:56 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota all reach their conclusion.