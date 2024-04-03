Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Monfils seal wins, Wozniacki and Azarenka in action soon

Berrettini is in action in Marrakech
The clay court season is well and truly underway, with a number of high-profile players taking part in tournaments on the ATP and WTA Tours. As always, we will provide you with all the results and news from the tennis world.

23:59 CET - That will be all from the Tennis Tracker today. The action is underway in Charleston and Houston, with the likes of Ben Shelton (21), Caroline Wozniacki (33) and Victoria Azarenka playing overnight. Tune in in the morning to catch up on all the results!

23:53 CET - A few more results are in. Fabio Fognini (36) dumped Laslo Djere (28) out of Marrakech with a 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-4 victory, while Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) made it through in Estoril following a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win against Federico Coria (32).

20:41 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) has sealed a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Jaume Munar (26) to reach the next round in Marrakech, while Gael Monfils (37) also battled to a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Henrique Rocha (19) in Estoril.

18:17 CET - Arthur Fils (19) has advanced in Estoril with a 7-5, 6-4 win over home favourite Joao Sousa (35).

16:00 CET - In the first match of the day in Marrakech, fourth seed Lorenzo Sonego (28) has beaten Sumit Nagal (26) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

In Estoril meanwhile, qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21) has won 6-4, 6-3 against eighth seed Dominik Koepfer (29).

13:50 CET - Marton Fucsovics (32) is the first man through in Estoril, defeating Pedro Cachin (28) 7-5, 6-2 in an hour and a half.

11:36 CET - Good morning, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! There's loads of action for you today, with ATP tournaments in Marrakech and Estoril, as well as WTA events in Bogota and Charleston.

Matteo Berrettini (27) takes to the court in Morocco this afternoon, as does Arthur Fils (19) in Portugal. In Charleston, there are a whole host of elite players, with Victoria Azarenka (34), Caroline Wozniacki (33) and Daria Kasatkina (26) attempting to reach the third round in the evening.

