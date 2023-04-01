Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Sakkari in action as grass court season gets underway

Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Sakkari in action as grass court season gets underway
Following Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic's French Open triumphs at the weekend, it's now time for the grass court season to get underway, and we'll keep you up to date with everything that happens on the opening day of action in Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch right here.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the first full day of the 2023 grass court season, which will see Matteo Berrettini (27) and Maria Sakkari (27) take to the court in Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch respectively. 

