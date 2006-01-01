Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Berrettini & Andreeva in early action, Rublev & Tiafoe to play later

Tennis Tracker: Berrettini & Andreeva in early action, Rublev & Tiafoe to play later

Berrettini is looking to win his second title in a row
Berrettini is looking to win his second title in a row
The build-up to the 2024 Olympic tennis is in its final stages and other tournaments are still to be completed, and you can keep up with all of that today right here.

12:55 CET - Sixth seed Magdalena Frech (26) is the first finalist at the Livesport Open in Prague after her semi-final opponent Laura Samson (16) retired from their match with Frech leading 3-6, 6-0, 4-2

12:24 CET - The Olympics tennis draw has taken place and the men's side has thrown up a mouth-watering potential second-round clash between legends Novak Djokovic (37) and Rafael Nadal (38).

Read more on the Olympic draw here.

11:22 CET - In more retirement news, three-time Grand Slam champion and Rio Olympics silver medallist Angelique Kerber (36) will retire from tennis after the Paris Games.

Read more here.

10:52 CET - We start the day with some sad news, with Andy Murray (37) announcing that he will only be competing in the doubles at the Olympics, meaning that his singles career has come to an end. 

Read more here

09:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis! 

Tennis
Four-time French Open winner Swiatek targets Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Djokovic and Nadal lined up for potential second-round clash at Olympics
Updated
Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber to retire after Paris Games
Andy Murray to only play doubles in Olympic Games farewell, bringing an end to singles career
Updated
Denmark's Rune withdraws from Paris Olympics Games with wrist injury
World number one Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics due to illness
Updated
Spanish superstars Nadal & Alcaraz cautious on Olympic doubles medal prospects
Gauff named Team USA's female flag bearer for Olympic opening ceremony
No flags but plenty of fire for Russia's Medvedev at Paris Olympics
