Tennis Tracker: Berrettini claims Gstaad title, Borges beats Nadal in Bastad final

We are down to the final two in Bastad, Gstaad, Hamburg, Newport, Budapest and Palermo. That's right, we have six finals today and we will have all those results for you here!

15:38 CET - It is not to be for Rafael Nadal (38) as he met his match against Nuno Borges (27) in the Bastad final, losing 6-3, 6-2. It was a memorable tournament from the Spaniard and he should look back on it with pride but today's defeat is further proof that the end of a great era is in full view.

As for Borges, he is celebrating his first ATP title and what better way to do it than by beating a legend of the sport.

13:40 CET - Next up and in around 20 minutes time is no other than Rafael Nadal (38) who is looking to claim victory in the Bastad final against Nuno Borges (27).

Follow the final here!

Nadal has won much bigger trophies than this one in his career but not many will be more impressive than if he is victorious this afternoon after a challenging year or so for one of the best of all time.

13:10 CET - The only thing which slowed Matteo Bererrettini (28) down was the rain! The Italian cruises to the Gstaad title with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 win over underdog Quentin Halys (27).

12:40 CET - The match is now back underway as Berrettini takes the first set!

12:20 CET - The opening final of the day has been interrupted due to a rain delay. Matteo Berrettini (28) was leading the final 5-3 and is on course to take the first set but the rain has put a pause to the Italian's ambitions.

11:55 CET - Of course, our focus will be the six finals today but there are two more WTA tournaments getting their first rounds underway today as well. Iasi, Romania and Prague, Czechia are both hosting events - you can follow them via the links.

In the first result of the day in Prague, Elsa Jacquemot (21) defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) 6-3, 6-4. We will have more from that event later and next week!

07:55 CET - Catch up on yesterday's action on the WTA tour with our roundup of the semi-finals in Budapest and Palermo here.

07:20 CET - Here is the day's program of finals:

Gstaad (ATP) - 11:30 CET

Matteo Berrettini (28) vs Quentin Halys (27)

Bastad (ATP) - 14:00 CET

Nuno Borges (27) vs Rafael Nadal (38)

Hamburg (ATP) - 15:00 CET

Alexander Zverev (27) vs Arthur Fils (20)

Budapest (WTA) - 16:00 CET

Diana Shnaider (20) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30)

Newport (ATP) - 20:30 CET

Alex Michelsen (19) vs Marcos Giron (30)

Palermo (WTA) - 20:30 CET

Qinwen Zheng (21) vs Karolina Muchova (27)

07:05 CET - It's been a busy week of tennis with plenty of smaller tournaments following straight on from Wimbledon and we have a busy day of finals ahead with deciders at the men's tournaments in Bastad, Gstaad, Hamburg and Newport, as well as the women's competitions in Budapest and Palermo.