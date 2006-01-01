Tennis Tracker: Berrettini looking to win again, Musetti playing first match since Wimbledon

The Olympics are just days away, but it's not time to turn our attention to Paris quite yet with plenty of other tournaments continuing today.

11:25 CET - The first notable result of the day is in, with top seed Mirra Andreeva (17) winning 6-2, 6-0 against Lea Boskovic (24) in Iasi.

09:15 CET - Most of the world's top players will have medals on their minds by now with the Olympics just days away, but that's not the case for all of them.

For instance, Matteo Berrettini (28) is in Kitzbuhel today looking to win his seventh match in a row, while fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti (22) is in Croatia playing his first match since losing the Wimbledon semi-final.

07:55 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today tennis!