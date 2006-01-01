Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Berrettini wins eighth match in a row, Rublev & Tiafoe to play later

Berrettini is looking to win his second title in a row
The build-up to the 2024 Olympic tennis is in its final stages and other tournaments are still to be completed, and you can keep up with all of that today right here.

17:20 CET - Elina Avanesyan (21) has joined fellow Russian Andreeva in the Iasi final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Chloe Paquet (30).

16:13 CET - There will be an all-Polish final in Prague with Magda Linette (32) winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-66-3, 3-6, 7-6 against Linda Noskova (19).

15:23 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) is on fire! The Italian has won yet again, beating Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (27) 7-6, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals at Kitzbuhel.

Since his narrow defeat to Jannik Sinner (22) at Wimbledon, he's won eight matches in a row and 16 sets in a row.

15:12 CET - While this is likely to be Novak Djokovic's (37) last Olympic Games, the Serb has today said that he doesn't plan to retire anytime soon even if old rivals Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) are doing so.

Read more here

Djokovic wants to stick around for a while yet
Djokovic wants to stick around for a while yet

14:58 CET - Top seed Mirra Andreeva (17) has moved into the Iasi final with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 win over Olga Danilovic (23).

12:55 CET - Sixth seed Magdalena Frech (26) is the first finalist at the Livesport Open in Prague after her semi-final opponent Laura Samson (16) retired from their match with Frech leading 3-6, 6-0, 4-2

12:24 CET - The Olympics tennis draw has taken place and the men's side has thrown up a mouth-watering potential second-round clash between legends Novak Djokovic (37) and Rafael Nadal (38).

Read more on the Olympic draw here.

11:22 CET - In more retirement news, three-time Grand Slam champion and Rio Olympics silver medallist Angelique Kerber (36) will retire from tennis after the Paris Games.

Read more here.

10:52 CET - We start the day with some sad news, with Andy Murray (37) announcing that he will only be competing in the doubles at the Olympics, meaning that his singles career has come to an end. 

Read more here

09:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis! 

