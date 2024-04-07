Tennis Tracker: Berrettini wins Marrakech title, Hurkacz victorious in Estoril

It is finals day at tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota, as several of the world's top players look to kick off their clay court seasons with a title.

19:55 CET - The final match of the day in Monte Carlo has come to an end, with Lorenzo Musetti (22) producing an impressive performance to see off Taylor Fritz (26) 6-4, 6-4.

19:15 CET - A couple of results to bring you from Monte Carlo, with Borna Coric (27) thrashing Alexander Bublik (26) 6-1, 6-1 and Tallon Griekspoor (27) battling past Dominik Koepfer (29) 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2.

18:07 CET - And now Hubert Hurkacz (27) is the Estoril champion! The Pole cruised past Pedro Martinez (26) 6-3, 6-4 to win his first clay court crown.

18:02 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) is the champion in Marrakech! The Italian has clinched his first title since 2022, beating defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena (31) 7-5, 6-2. He is back!

17:32 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) has taken the opening set 6-3 in the Estoril final against Spain's Pedro Martinez (26). Keep track of the second set here.

17:03 CET - We have our first result of the day from Monte Carlo, as Jan-Lennard Struff (33) recovered from a set down to defeat Sebastian Baez (23) 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

16:30 CET - The final in Marrakech is now underway, with Matteo Berrettini (27) up against Roberto Carballes Baena (31).

12:17 CET - But firstly, the Monte Carlo Masters is set to get underway, with Sebastian Baez (23) kicking off proceedings against Jan-Lennard Struff (33) in around 45 minutes.

12:10 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) is in his first final since 2022, and will face defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena (32) for the Marrakech title at 16:00 CET.

Just half an hour after that, Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Pedro Martinez (26) will go head to head for the Estoril title, before the high-flying Danielle Collins (30) targets back-to-back WTA crowns when she goes up against Daria Kasatkina (26) in Charleston at 19:00 CET.

And last but not least, Frances Tiafoe (26) and Ben Shelton (21) are set to battle it out for the Houston title at 21:00 CET.

11:56 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota all reach their conclusion.