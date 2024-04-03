Tennis Tracker: Berrettini, Wozniacki and Azarenka in clay court action

The clay court season is well and truly underway, with a number of high-profile players taking part in tournaments on the ATP and WTA Tours. As always, we will provide you with all the results and news from the tennis world.

16:00 CET - In the first match of the day in Marrakech, fourth seed Lorenzo Sonego (28) has beaten Sumit Nagal (26) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In Estoril meanwhile, qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21) has won 6-4, 6-3 against eighth seed Dominik Koepfer (29).

13:50 CET - Marton Fucsovics (32) is the first man through in Estoril, defeating Pedro Cachin (28) 7-5, 6-2 in an hour and a half.

11:36 CET - Good morning, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! There's loads of action for you today, with ATP tournaments in Marrakech and Estoril, as well as WTA events in Bogota and Charleston.

Matteo Berrettini (27) takes to the court in Morocco this afternoon, as does Arthur Fils (19) in Portugal. In Charleston, there are a whole host of elite players, with Victoria Azarenka (34), Caroline Wozniacki (33) and Daria Kasatkina (26) attempting to reach the third round in the evening.