Tennis Tracker: Berrettini, Wozniacki and Azarenka in clay court action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Berrettini, Wozniacki and Azarenka in clay court action
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini, Wozniacki and Azarenka in clay court action
Berrettini is in action in Marrakech
Berrettini is in action in Marrakech
Profimedia, Flashscore
The clay court season is well and truly underway, with a number of high-profile players taking part in tournaments on the ATP and WTA Tours. As always, we will provide you with all the results and news from the tennis world.

16:00 CET - In the first match of the day in Marrakech, fourth seed Lorenzo Sonego (28) has beaten Sumit Nagal (26) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

In Estoril meanwhile, qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21) has won 6-4, 6-3 against eighth seed Dominik Koepfer (29).

13:50 CET - Marton Fucsovics (32) is the first man through in Estoril, defeating Pedro Cachin (28) 7-5, 6-2 in an hour and a half.

11:36 CET - Good morning, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! There's loads of action for you today, with ATP tournaments in Marrakech and Estoril, as well as WTA events in Bogota and Charleston.

Matteo Berrettini (27) takes to the court in Morocco this afternoon, as does Arthur Fils (19) in Portugal. In Charleston, there are a whole host of elite players, with Victoria Azarenka (34), Caroline Wozniacki (33) and Daria Kasatkina (26) attempting to reach the third round in the evening.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Wuhan Open set to return to WTA Tour for first time since 2019
Tennis Tracker: Thompson and Giron advance in Houston, Keys suffers surprise defeat
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
Tennis Tracker: Eubanks knocked out in Houston by inspired Hijikata
Jannik Sinner relishing the moment after magnificent Miami performance
Flawless Sinner shines against helpless Dimitrov to win Miami Open in emphatic style
Tennis Tracker: Scintillating Jannik Sinner dismantles Grigor Dimitrov to clinch Miami title
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings