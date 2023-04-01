Tennis Tracker: Big names in action including Zverev, Ruud, Wawrinka and Rune

As the dust settles on Wimbledon, big names are back in action and beginning to prepare for the U.S Open next month. Can the likes of Ruud and Zverev close the gap on the big two in Alcaraz and Djokovic?

7:32 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's action! We've got some great matches on today including world number four Casper Ruud (24) against Zapata Miralles (26) and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Holger Rune (20) takes on tour veteran Richard Gasquet (37).

Meanwhile, on the WTA tour, world number 22 Donna Vekik (27) takes on Elise Mertens (27) in the Hopman Cup and in Italy, world number 11 Daria Kasatkina (26) takes on fellow Russian Tatiana Prozorova.