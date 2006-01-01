Scores
Tennis Tracker: Big names in action on opening day of the Davis Cup Finals

Auger-Aliassime is in action for CanadaMatt McNulty / Getty Images via AFP / Flashscore
The Davis Cup Finals are here, and there are a number of big names taking to court on the opening day of the group stage.

12:43 CET - Germany have won their second singles rubber with Slovakia with Yannick Hanfmann (32) edging Jozef Kovalik (31) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 to make it two wins from two for the Germans in Zhuhai.

Next up, the two teams go head-to-head in their doubles tie.

10:50 CET - The group stage of the Davis Cup Finals has gotten underway this morning, with Maximilian Marterer (29) of Germany winning 6-4, 7-5 against Lukas Klein (26) of Slovakia. 

09:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the Davis Cup Finals!

