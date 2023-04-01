Tennis Tracker: BJK Cup hits the semis plus finals loom in Metz and Sofia

The Czech Republic are in the semi-finals of the BJK Cup

We are not far from the ATP Finals in Turin, which starts on Sunday. But before that, we have finals to get through in Metz and Sofia. Also, the Billie Jean King Cup wraps up this weekend. Follow all that and more here on the Tennis Tracker.

09:45 CET - In the first singles rubber of the BJK Cup semi-final between Italy and Slovenia, Martina Trevisan (30) will play Kaja Juvan (22).

After that, Jasmine Paolini (27) faces Tamara Zidansek (25) before the doubles.

07:50 CET - What is your favourite Roger Federer memory?

For Flashscore’s Finley Crebolder, one was certainly his 2019 ATP Finals appearance, when he pulled out arguably his last great performance.

Read our latest feature here and take a journey back in time.

06:30 CET - Later today, on the men’s circuit, the final in Sofia sees a battle of young versus old with Jack Draper (21) up against Adrian Mannarino (35). That match should start at 14:00 CET.

Then, in Metz, local lad Ugo Humbert (25) is taking on Alexander Shevchenko (22) from 16:30 CET.

06:22 CET - In the first of the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, Italy will play Slovenia. In the second, the Czech Republic play Canada.

Stay tuned to the Tracker for results throughout the day from Seville.

06:15 CET - The weekend is here and that means finals time! Yes, the main event is surely the ATP Finals, which gets going tomorrow, but first, we have finals in Metz, Sofia and the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup all to get through today.