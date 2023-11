The world's best are fighting it off for the prestigious title, before that however, they need to make it to final of the tournament, stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the last four on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:02 CET - An exciting clash sees world number one and current champion Novak Djokovic take on second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz while on the other end of the draw Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev.